EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) CEO Anthony Guzzi Sells 7,741 Shares

EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 7,741 shares of EMCOR Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.02, for a total transaction of $1,432,239.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 238,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,216,264.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Anthony Guzzi also recently made the following trade(s):

Get EMCOR Group alerts:

On Thursday, April 27th, Anthony Guzzi sold 11,000 shares of EMCOR Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.52, for a total transaction of $1,820,720.00.

EMCOR Group Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE EME opened at $184.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $98.48 and a 52 week high of $185.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.77 billion, a PE ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $172.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $160.51.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

EMCOR Group ( NYSE:EME Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The construction company reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.49. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 3.91% and a return on equity of 22.68%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 9.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EME. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in EMCOR Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of EMCOR Group in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of EMCOR Group in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 66.2% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 251 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of EMCOR Group in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.67% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of EMCOR Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

EMCOR Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, and food processing industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for EMCOR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EMCOR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.