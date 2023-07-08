Enviri (NYSE:HSC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Enviri (NYSE:HSC – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Enviri from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $11.83.

Enviri Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $729.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.87 and a beta of 2.03. Enviri has a twelve month low of $3.73 and a twelve month high of $9.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.

Institutional Trading of Enviri

Enviri ( NYSE:HSC Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.17. Enviri had a positive return on equity of 0.09% and a negative net margin of 7.75%. The business had revenue of $496.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $455.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Enviri will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Corton Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Enviri by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Corton Capital Inc. now owns 14,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Enviri by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 1,603 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in Enviri by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 37,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 1,622 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enviri by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 72,329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of Enviri by 63.9% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 5,094 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,986 shares during the last quarter. 91.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Enviri Company Profile

(Free Report)

Enviri Corporation provides environmental solutions for industrial and specialty waste streams in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Harsco Environmental and Harsco Clean Earth. The Harsco Environmental segment offers on-site services under long-term contracts for material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; manufactures and sells industrial abrasives, roofing granules, aluminum dross, and scrap processing systems; and produces value-added downstream products from industrial waste-stream.

