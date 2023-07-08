Essex Savings Bank Acquires Shares of 1,200 Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Essex Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,200 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Arista Networks during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 126.7% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 297 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC boosted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 560.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 264 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. 67.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ANET. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Arista Networks from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Arista Networks from $146.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Citigroup started coverage on Arista Networks in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $175.00 to $195.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $174.35.

Arista Networks Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of ANET opened at $158.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $48.71 billion, a PE ratio of 32.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.23. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $94.90 and a 1-year high of $178.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $153.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $144.85.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.33% and a net margin of 31.24%. Arista Networks’s revenue was up 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Arista Networks

In other news, COO Anshul Sadana sold 35,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.04, for a total value of $5,764,768.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 72,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,813,878.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, COO Anshul Sadana sold 35,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.04, for a total value of $5,764,768.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 72,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,813,878.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.52, for a total transaction of $3,230,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $523,970.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 180,686 shares of company stock worth $29,075,244 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 18.99% of the company’s stock.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

