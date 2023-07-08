Essex Savings Bank Buys New Stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Essex Savings Bank bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,680 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 50.9% in the 1st quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 46,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,280,000 after buying an additional 15,553 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after buying an additional 3,045 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 289.3% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 117,039 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,718,000 after buying an additional 86,975 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,946 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 11,488 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $856,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF stock opened at $107.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.59. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $69.49 and a 12-month high of $110.38.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

