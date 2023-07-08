Essex Savings Bank Buys New Stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Essex Savings Bank bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $933,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272 shares during the period. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $35,562,000. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 137.2% during the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 12,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 7,467 shares during the period. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV now owns 67,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,715,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares during the period. Finally, Hyperion Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Hyperion Partners LLC now owns 131,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,266,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the period.

Shares of VXUS stock opened at $55.30 on Friday. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $44.42 and a 1 year high of $57.99. The stock has a market cap of $55.72 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $55.89 and its 200-day moving average is $55.33.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were given a dividend of $0.618 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 20th. This is a boost from Vanguard Total International Stock ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.47%.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

