Essex Savings Bank Buys Shares of 472 ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Essex Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 472 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New Hampshire Trust raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. New Hampshire Trust now owns 599 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 1,666 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $774,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Mirova increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Mirova now owns 2,525 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $980,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 175 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,673 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $650,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $525.00 to $545.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $420.00 to $450.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $500.00 to $525.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $465.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $660.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $536.94.

In other ServiceNow news, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $538.15, for a total transaction of $6,995,950.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 40,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,826,287.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 886 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.96, for a total value of $399,550.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $616,913.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 13,000 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $538.15, for a total transaction of $6,995,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 40,558 shares in the company, valued at $21,826,287.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,956 shares of company stock valued at $15,649,028. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ServiceNow stock opened at $553.12 on Friday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52-week low of $337.00 and a 52-week high of $576.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $520.20 and a 200 day moving average of $465.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $112.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 282.20, a P/E/G ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 1.01.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.37. ServiceNow had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 10.18%. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

