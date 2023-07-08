Essex Savings Bank Cuts Stock Position in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

Essex Savings Bank lowered its position in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Free Report) by 10.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 450 shares during the period. Essex Savings Bank’s holdings in AerCap were worth $209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in AerCap during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in AerCap by 473.7% during the 4th quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in AerCap during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. American National Bank grew its position in AerCap by 53.2% during the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in AerCap during the 4th quarter worth approximately $116,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.15% of the company’s stock.

AerCap Stock Performance

AER opened at $62.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $59.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.84. AerCap Holdings has a 1 year low of $37.95 and a 1 year high of $66.85. The stock has a market cap of $14.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.99.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AerCap ( NYSE:AER Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.34. AerCap had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 14.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.23 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that AerCap Holdings will post 8.77 earnings per share for the current year.

AER has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of AerCap in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AerCap in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of AerCap from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of AerCap from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of AerCap in a report on Monday, May 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.00.

AerCap Profile

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

