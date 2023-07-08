Essex Savings Bank Has $207,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Essex Savings Bank lessened its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 18.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,092 shares of the company’s stock after selling 679 shares during the quarter. Essex Savings Bank’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 487.0% in the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 78.1% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

BATS IEFA opened at $66.22 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.36. The company has a market capitalization of $95.36 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.