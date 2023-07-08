Essex Savings Bank Has $226,000 Holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Essex Savings Bank reduced its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) by 55.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,082 shares during the quarter. Essex Savings Bank’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sheets Smith Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 6,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 4th quarter worth $2,465,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 4th quarter worth $302,000. Advisory Research Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 36.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 15,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,204,000 after buying an additional 4,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 2,052.4% during the 4th quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 203,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,236,000 after buying an additional 193,628 shares in the last quarter. 55.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ACWI opened at $94.71 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $93.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.41. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 52-week low of $75.71 and a 52-week high of $96.81. The company has a market cap of $17.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.93.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a dividend of $0.9529 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

