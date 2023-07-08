Essex Savings Bank Lowers Stock Position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Essex Savings Bank cut its holdings in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 5.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,593 shares of the company’s stock after selling 333 shares during the quarter. Essex Savings Bank’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CARR. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 11,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 3,070 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the 4th quarter worth $359,000. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 23,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. 86.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on CARR. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Carrier Global from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.20.

Insider Activity

Carrier Global Trading Up 0.5 %

In other news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 138,956 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total transaction of $6,254,409.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CARR stock opened at $49.32 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.36. Carrier Global Co. has a twelve month low of $33.10 and a twelve month high of $50.17. The company has a market capitalization of $41.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.66, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. Carrier Global had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 25.56%. The company had revenue of $5.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carrier Global Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

Carrier Global Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

