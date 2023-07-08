Essex Savings Bank Makes New Investment in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Essex Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,140 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.
Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 45.0% in the fourth quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,113 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 1,896 shares in the last quarter. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Medtronic by 3.8% in the first quarter. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,867 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 3.1% during the first quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 13,806 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 19,936 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after buying an additional 3,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 45,004 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,498,000 after buying an additional 8,205 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.48% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research firms recently issued reports on MDT. CL King began coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Friday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $106.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on Medtronic from $100.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $89.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $90.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Medtronic currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.76.
Medtronic Price Performance
Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The medical technology company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.01. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 13.54%. The firm had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.25 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Medtronic Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 23rd will be issued a $0.69 dividend. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 22nd. Medtronic’s payout ratio is presently 97.87%.
Medtronic Company Profile
Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.
