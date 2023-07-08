Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $121.88.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EEFT. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $135.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. 22nd Century Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd.

In other Euronet Worldwide news, CEO Michael J. Brown sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.69, for a total value of $6,034,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,487,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $179,509,599.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EEFT. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Euronet Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,866,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 18.5% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,764,637 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $359,818,000 after acquiring an additional 431,262 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,873,457 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $271,197,000 after acquiring an additional 342,927 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 139.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 569,056 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $74,062,000 after acquiring an additional 331,067 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 71.1% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 709,169 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $79,356,000 after acquiring an additional 294,746 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.22% of the company’s stock.

EEFT stock opened at $116.80 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Euronet Worldwide has a 12-month low of $71.60 and a 12-month high of $121.55. The stock has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.12 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50-day moving average is $113.15 and its 200 day moving average is $108.86.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.08). Euronet Worldwide had a return on equity of 25.83% and a net margin of 7.15%. The business had revenue of $787.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $769.46 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Euronet Worldwide will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Electronic Fund Transfer Processing, epay, and Money Transfer.The Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

