Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) Receives Average Rating of “Reduce” from Analysts

Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the four ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $63.00.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EVRG. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Evergy from $72.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Evergy from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th.

Get Evergy alerts:

Insider Activity at Evergy

In other Evergy news, Director Mary L. Landrieu sold 1,170 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.62, for a total value of $69,755.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $251,000.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Evergy news, Director Sandra Aj Lawrence sold 2,523 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.32, for a total value of $157,233.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,913.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mary L. Landrieu sold 1,170 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.62, for a total transaction of $69,755.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $251,000.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,021 shares of company stock worth $303,575 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Evergy Price Performance

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVRG. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Evergy by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 30,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,919,000 after purchasing an additional 3,004 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Evergy by 1,499.1% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 92,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,795,000 after purchasing an additional 86,331 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its stake in shares of Evergy by 195.0% during the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 11,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 7,408 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Evergy by 1,161.0% during the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 519,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,720,000 after purchasing an additional 478,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CGN Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Evergy by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 5,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. 83.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EVRG opened at $58.69 on Monday. Evergy has a fifty-two week low of $54.12 and a fifty-two week high of $71.58. The company has a market capitalization of $13.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.52.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.03. Evergy had a net margin of 13.03% and a return on equity of 9.13%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Evergy will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Evergy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were given a $0.6125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $2.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. Evergy’s payout ratio is currently 73.13%.

Evergy Company Profile

(Free Report

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Evergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.