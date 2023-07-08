Experian plc (OTCMKTS:EXPGY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Experian plc (OTCMKTS:EXPGY – Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the five analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3,076.00.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on EXPGY shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Experian in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Experian from GBX 2,900 ($36.81) to GBX 2,850 ($36.17) in a research report on Monday, May 15th.

Shares of EXPGY stock opened at $36.60 on Monday. Experian has a 12-month low of $28.03 and a 12-month high of $38.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $36.00 and a 200-day moving average of $34.98.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.3525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 22nd. This is a boost from Experian’s previous dividend of $0.16. This represents a yield of 1.35%.

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company in North America, Latin America, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Business-to-Business and Consumer Services. The company collects, sorts, aggregates, and transforms data from various sources to provide a range of data-driven services.

