Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) Receives $25.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR – Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.00.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EXTR. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Extreme Networks in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on shares of Extreme Networks from $20.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $17.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Extreme Networks from $23.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Extreme Networks in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company.

Insider Transactions at Extreme Networks

In other news, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 167,587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.18, for a total value of $3,549,492.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 710,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,045,954.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 194,858 shares of company stock valued at $4,119,020. 3.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Extreme Networks Price Performance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EXTR. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Extreme Networks in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Extreme Networks by 49.8% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,781 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Extreme Networks in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Extreme Networks by 393.2% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,338 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Extreme Networks by 113.0% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,413 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EXTR opened at $27.21 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 63.28 and a beta of 2.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.19 and a 200 day moving average of $19.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.95. Extreme Networks has a one year low of $9.06 and a one year high of $27.30.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.05. Extreme Networks had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 79.08%. The business had revenue of $332.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.30 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Extreme Networks will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Extreme Networks Company Profile

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

