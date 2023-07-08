Farmer Bros. (NASDAQ:FARM) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

StockNews.com cut shares of Farmer Bros. (NASDAQ:FARM – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday.
Farmer Bros. Stock Up 6.4 %
FARM stock opened at $3.16 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Farmer Bros. has a 12-month low of $1.75 and a 12-month high of $6.83. The company has a market cap of $63.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 1.67.
Farmer Bros. (NASDAQ:FARM – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.17). Farmer Bros. had a negative net margin of 7.22% and a negative return on equity of 40.39%. The firm had revenue of $124.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.00 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Farmer Bros. will post -2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Farmer Bros. Company Profile
Farmer Bros. Co engages in the roasting, wholesale, equipment servicing, and distribution of coffee, tea, and other allied products in the United States. The company offers roast and ground coffee; frozen liquid coffee; flavoured and unflavoured iced and hot teas; culinary products, including spices, pancake and biscuit mixes, gravy and sauce mixes, soup bases, dressings, and syrups and sauces, as well as coffee filters, cups, sugar, and creamers; and other beverages comprising cappuccino, cocoa, granitas, and other blender-based beverages and concentrated and ready-to-drink cold brew and iced coffee.
