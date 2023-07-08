Farmer Bros. (NASDAQ:FARM) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

StockNews.com cut shares of Farmer Bros. (NASDAQ:FARM – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday.

Farmer Bros. Stock Up 6.4 %

FARM stock opened at $3.16 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Farmer Bros. has a 12-month low of $1.75 and a 12-month high of $6.83. The company has a market cap of $63.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 1.67.

Get Farmer Bros. alerts:

Farmer Bros. (NASDAQ:FARM – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.17). Farmer Bros. had a negative net margin of 7.22% and a negative return on equity of 40.39%. The firm had revenue of $124.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.00 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Farmer Bros. will post -2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Farmer Bros.

Farmer Bros. Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FARM. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Farmer Bros. in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in Farmer Bros. in the first quarter worth $40,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Farmer Bros. during the first quarter worth $46,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Farmer Bros. during the first quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Farmer Bros. by 65.2% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.85% of the company’s stock.

(Free Report)

Farmer Bros. Co engages in the roasting, wholesale, equipment servicing, and distribution of coffee, tea, and other allied products in the United States. The company offers roast and ground coffee; frozen liquid coffee; flavoured and unflavoured iced and hot teas; culinary products, including spices, pancake and biscuit mixes, gravy and sauce mixes, soup bases, dressings, and syrups and sauces, as well as coffee filters, cups, sugar, and creamers; and other beverages comprising cappuccino, cocoa, granitas, and other blender-based beverages and concentrated and ready-to-drink cold brew and iced coffee.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Farmer Bros. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmer Bros. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.