FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH Increases Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH lifted its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,268 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,318 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney accounts for approximately 1.0% of FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $3,732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Walt Disney by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,172,567 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,011,473,000 after buying an additional 5,499,014 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Walt Disney by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,823,656 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,758,969,000 after buying an additional 654,802 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,147,543 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,358,578,000 after purchasing an additional 3,023,997 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 109,924.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,666,275 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,056,126,000 after purchasing an additional 23,644,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth $1,433,075,000. 63.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Walt Disney Price Performance

NYSE:DIS opened at $88.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $161.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $92.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.70. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $84.07 and a 12 month high of $126.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.82 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 4.74%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. On average, analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp cut their price target on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Guggenheim cut their price target on Walt Disney from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Wolfe Research lowered Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Macquarie lowered Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $125.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.82.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,145 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total value of $113,538.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,889,324.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Walt Disney

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.