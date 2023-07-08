Fifth Third Bancorp Acquires 23,937 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 20.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 141,209 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 23,937 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $13,840,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMD. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.4% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 7,569 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.9% during the first quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,939 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.1% during the first quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 5,452 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.3% during the first quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,123 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 754 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. 68.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.14, for a total transaction of $2,554,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,516,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,152,697.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.14, for a total transaction of $2,554,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,516,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,152,697.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total transaction of $1,185,625.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,942 shares in the company, valued at $9,100,098.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 261,973 shares of company stock valued at $30,967,084 over the last three months. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Down 0.3 %

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AMD. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $90.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $76.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $80.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, 58.com reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.29.

Shares of NASDAQ AMD opened at $113.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.57 and a 52 week high of $132.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $110.84 and its 200 day moving average is $91.67. The company has a market cap of $182.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 492.04, a PEG ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 1.86.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 7.19%. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

About Advanced Micro Devices

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

