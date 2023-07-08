Fifth Third Bancorp Acquires 2,580 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 9.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,054 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,580 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $9,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 61.9% during the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 102 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. New Hampshire Trust purchased a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.37% of the company’s stock.

VRTX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $375.00 to $379.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. 92 Resources reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, June 26th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $382.00 price target for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $344.00 to $363.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $300.00 to $340.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $357.54.

In other news, COO Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 8,603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.00, for a total value of $3,002,447.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 56,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,738,044. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, COO Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 82 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.82, for a total transaction of $27,045.24. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 56,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,653,299.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 8,603 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.00, for a total transaction of $3,002,447.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 56,556 shares in the company, valued at $19,738,044. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 55,086 shares of company stock valued at $18,553,691. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VRTX opened at $338.18 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $341.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $317.39. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52-week low of $271.61 and a 52-week high of $354.94. The firm has a market cap of $87.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 4.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.54. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 35.40% and a return on equity of 25.06%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 13.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO and SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF homozygous F508del mutation for CF patients 2 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 4 months or older who have CF with a mutation that is responsive to ivacaftor, and R117H mutation or one of certain gating mutations.

