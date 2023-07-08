Fifth Third Bancorp Acquires 7,842 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 13.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 68,378 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,842 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $9,178,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of KMB. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 3.6% in the first quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 2,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Country Club Bank GFN lifted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 1.5% in the first quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 5,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 1.0% in the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 7,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, City State Bank lifted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. City State Bank now owns 2,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. 74.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on KMB shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $132.00 to $144.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $118.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.45.

Kimberly-Clark Trading Down 1.8 %

NYSE:KMB opened at $135.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.23. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12 month low of $108.74 and a 12 month high of $147.87. The company has a market cap of $45.68 billion, a PE ratio of 23.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.81.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.35. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 9.75% and a return on equity of 279.42%. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Kimberly-Clark Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th were given a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 8th. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is 80.82%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Doug Cunningham sold 1,504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.48, for a total transaction of $218,801.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 3,434 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.26, for a total value of $495,388.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,485,455.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Doug Cunningham sold 1,504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.48, for a total transaction of $218,801.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,416 shares of company stock valued at $8,580,971 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

