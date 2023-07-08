Fifth Third Bancorp Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 207,351 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,492 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp owned 0.12% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF worth $15,912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. TimeScale Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $859,000. BLB&B Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 33,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,549,000 after purchasing an additional 2,204 shares during the period. Successful Portfolios LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 6,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659 shares during the period. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Index Fund Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,339,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

NYSEARCA:BIV opened at $73.86 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $75.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.81. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.40 and a fifty-two week high of $80.05.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

