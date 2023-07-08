Fifth Third Bancorp Boosts Stock Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,245 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Intuit were worth $15,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of INTU. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its holdings in Intuit by 275.0% in the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 75 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Intuit in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Intuit by 86.8% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 71 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, First Financial Corp IN lifted its holdings in Intuit by 75.5% in the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 86 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. 82.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intuit alerts:

Intuit Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of INTU stock opened at $448.19 on Friday. Intuit Inc. has a 12-month low of $352.63 and a 12-month high of $490.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $438.94 and its 200 day moving average is $422.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.19.

Intuit Announces Dividend

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $8.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.30 by $1.62. The company had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 16.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.70 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 9.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.39%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

INTU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Intuit from $500.00 to $530.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Intuit from $465.00 to $495.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Intuit from $650.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Intuit from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intuit currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $492.85.

Insider Transactions at Intuit

In other news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 563 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.40, for a total transaction of $235,559.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,125.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 706 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.40, for a total transaction of $295,390.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $564,840. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 563 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.40, for a total transaction of $235,559.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,125.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,422 shares of company stock worth $25,405,260 in the last 90 days. 3.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Intuit

(Free Report)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.