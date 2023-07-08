Fifth Third Bancorp Buys 125,294 Shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 100.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 250,614 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 125,294 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $13,536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. AXS Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Monster Beverage during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Monster Beverage during the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in Monster Beverage during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 67.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Monster Beverage to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $57.50 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.50.

Monster Beverage Stock Performance

Shares of MNST stock opened at $55.87 on Friday. Monster Beverage Co. has a 52-week low of $42.81 and a 52-week high of $60.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.31. The company has a market capitalization of $55.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.80, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.84.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 19.95% and a return on equity of 18.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Monster Beverage

In other Monster Beverage news, Director Mark Vidergauz sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.75, for a total value of $239,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 89,270 shares in the company, valued at $5,333,882.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Guy Carling sold 80,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.74, for a total transaction of $4,733,915.34. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $867,766.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark Vidergauz sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.75, for a total transaction of $239,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 89,270 shares in the company, valued at $5,333,882.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 181,783 shares of company stock worth $10,745,972 over the last three months. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Monster Beverage Profile

(Free Report)

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Finished Product, Concentrate, and Other. It offers carbonated non-carbonated energy drinks, ready-to-drink iced teas and juice drinks, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.