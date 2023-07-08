Fifth Third Bancorp Cuts Stock Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Fifth Third Bancorp decreased its holdings in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 12.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 438,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 61,285 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in CSX were worth $13,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its position in CSX by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 33,240 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC increased its position in CSX by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 13,740 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. New England Research & Management Inc. increased its position in CSX by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 109,894 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,290,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Smith Anglin Financial LLC increased its position in CSX by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 6,861 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Associated Banc Corp increased its position in CSX by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 54,607 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.36% of the company’s stock.

CSX opened at $33.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.28. CSX Co. has a 1 year low of $25.80 and a 1 year high of $34.71. The stock has a market cap of $67.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.23.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.58 billion. CSX had a net margin of 28.35% and a return on equity of 33.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.67%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CSX shares. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of CSX from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of CSX from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of CSX from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CSX has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.88.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

