Fifth Third Bancorp Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Fifth Third Bancorp trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,730 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,328 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $11,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 97.3% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period.

Vanguard Health Care ETF stock opened at $238.20 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $242.16 and a 200-day moving average of $242.41. The firm has a market cap of $16.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.73. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 1-year low of $220.50 and a 1-year high of $259.04.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

