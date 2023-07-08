Fifth Third Bancorp Decreases Stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Fifth Third Bancorp cut its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 135,367 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 440 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $12,466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VT. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 6.6% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 12,998 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 91.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 226,748 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $22,967,000 after acquiring an additional 108,283 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 11.6% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,555 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the first quarter worth $350,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 18.7% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 4,973 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA VT opened at $95.80 on Friday. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $76.80 and a fifty-two week high of $98.49. The stock has a market cap of $27.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $94.53 and a 200-day moving average of $91.93.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

