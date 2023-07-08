Fifth Third Bancorp Decreases Stock Holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Fifth Third Bancorp trimmed its holdings in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 15.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 311,631 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 58,977 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $10,627,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TFC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Truist Financial by 12,034.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,490,356 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $881,700,000 after buying an additional 20,321,500 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Truist Financial in the fourth quarter worth $553,718,000. Amundi grew its position in shares of Truist Financial by 43.1% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 18,282,723 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $847,671,000 after purchasing an additional 5,504,325 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Truist Financial by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,511,098 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $667,443,000 after purchasing an additional 3,813,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Truist Financial by 585.1% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,712,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $153,816,000 after purchasing an additional 2,316,800 shares in the last quarter. 71.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE TFC opened at $31.87 on Friday. Truist Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $25.56 and a 1-year high of $53.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.46 and a 200-day moving average of $37.53. The firm has a market cap of $42.44 billion, a PE ratio of 7.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.03.

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.04). Truist Financial had a net margin of 22.81% and a return on equity of 12.37%. The company had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.53%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.33%.

In other news, Director Charles A. Patton bought 3,668 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.00 per share, for a total transaction of $69,692.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,692. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Truist Financial from $50.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Truist Financial from $57.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Truist Financial from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Truist Financial from $55.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.32.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

