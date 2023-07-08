Fifth Third Bancorp Decreases Stock Position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Fifth Third Bancorp reduced its position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 17.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 70,597 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 15,029 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $8,503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EA. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 70.1% in the second quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 262 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Electronic Arts by 128.9% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 293 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. 88.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on EA shares. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on Electronic Arts from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Electronic Arts from $144.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Electronic Arts from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Electronic Arts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Electronic Arts from $131.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.59.

Electronic Arts Stock Down 1.1 %

EA stock opened at $129.20 on Friday. Electronic Arts Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.53 and a fifty-two week high of $135.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $126.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $35.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 0.85.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The game software company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($1.35). Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 16.42% and a net margin of 10.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.48%.

Insider Transactions at Electronic Arts

In other news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.92, for a total value of $644,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,415,124.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.92, for a total value of $644,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,415,124.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Laura Miele sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total value of $192,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 38,586 shares in the company, valued at $4,939,008. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,699 shares of company stock valued at $4,385,667 in the last ninety days. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

Featured Stories

