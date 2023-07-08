Fifth Third Bancorp Has $11.43 Million Stock Position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 0.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 37,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $11,430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DMC Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Public Storage by 4.4% in the first quarter. DMC Group LLC now owns 1,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Public Storage by 18.8% in the first quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 8,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. raised its stake in shares of Public Storage by 32.8% in the first quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 1,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden raised its stake in shares of Public Storage by 3.7% in the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 59,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,826,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Public Storage by 15.5% in the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 1,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. 79.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Public Storage in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Public Storage in a report on Monday, May 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Public Storage from $338.00 to $324.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Public Storage from $335.00 to $320.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $334.86.

Public Storage Price Performance

Public Storage Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE PSA opened at $287.01 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $288.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $291.98. Public Storage has a 1-year low of $270.13 and a 1-year high of $357.13. The firm has a market cap of $50.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 13th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.04%.

Public Storage Profile

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At March 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 2,877 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 205 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels:SHUR), which owned 266 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

