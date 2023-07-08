Fifth Third Bancorp Has $11.96 Million Stock Position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Fifth Third Bancorp cut its stake in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 78,709 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,025 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Dover were worth $11,959,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Trust Co. of Virginia VA boosted its position in Dover by 14.9% during the first quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 3,005 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI bought a new stake in shares of Dover in the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Dover in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,975,000. LGT Group Foundation raised its holdings in shares of Dover by 118.9% in the 1st quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 46,099 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,004,000 after purchasing an additional 25,035 shares during the period. Finally, Seelaus Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dover in the 1st quarter worth approximately $252,000. Institutional investors own 83.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 17,769 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.03, for a total transaction of $2,470,424.07. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 54,569 shares in the company, valued at $7,586,728.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Dover Price Performance

Shares of DOV opened at $146.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.43 billion, a PE ratio of 19.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.32. Dover Co. has a fifty-two week low of $114.49 and a fifty-two week high of $160.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $144.21.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. Dover had a net margin of 12.51% and a return on equity of 28.27%. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.90 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Dover Co. will post 8.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dover Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.505 per share. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. Dover’s payout ratio is 26.93%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on DOV. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Dover from $147.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. 92 Resources reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Dover in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Dover from $141.00 to $138.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Dover from $167.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Dover in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Dover has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.31.

Dover Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

