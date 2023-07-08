Fifth Third Bancorp Has $12.68 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Fifth Third Bancorp lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 12.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 171,694 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,542 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $12,676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BND. TimeScale Financial Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 2,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 3,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. Access Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. Courage Miller Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 146,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,815,000 after buying an additional 37,982 shares during the period. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000.

BND stock opened at $71.50 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $72.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.29. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 12 month low of $69.09 and a 12 month high of $77.18.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th were issued a dividend of $0.1844 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $2.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

