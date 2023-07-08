Fifth Third Bancorp Has $13.21 Million Stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 24.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 264,090 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 51,458 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $13,212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 109.5% in the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 551 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 56.7% in the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 636 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 92.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boston Scientific Stock Performance

Shares of Boston Scientific stock opened at $52.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Boston Scientific Co. has a twelve month low of $36.15 and a twelve month high of $54.74. The stock has a market cap of $73.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s fifty day moving average is $52.71 and its 200 day moving average is $49.55.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 14.57%. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. Boston Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on BSX shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. CL King started coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Friday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.44.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boston Scientific

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 6,697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.80, for a total transaction of $360,298.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $938,971.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 6,697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.80, for a total transaction of $360,298.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $938,971.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 63,339 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total transaction of $3,394,970.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 213,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,462,842.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 176,779 shares of company stock valued at $9,360,777. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Boston Scientific Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

