Fifth Third Bancorp Has $8.49 Million Position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in AON were worth $8,492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of AON by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of AON by 134.6% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of AON by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,264,000 after purchasing an additional 3,948 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of AON by 46.0% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of AON by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 4,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,480,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. 85.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AON alerts:

AON Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE AON opened at $335.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 182.36, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04. Aon plc has a 52-week low of $262.42 and a 52-week high of $347.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $325.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $316.74. The stock has a market cap of $68.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.92.

AON Increases Dividend

AON ( NYSE:AON Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $5.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.32 by ($0.15). AON had a net margin of 20.63% and a negative return on equity of 4,553.36%. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 14.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st were paid a $0.615 dividend. This is a positive change from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. AON’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.74%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AON in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of AON in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $340.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of AON from $322.00 to $351.00 in a report on Thursday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of AON from $340.00 to $344.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of AON from $313.00 to $314.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $329.36.

Insider Activity

In other news, President Eric Andersen sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.55, for a total value of $2,516,625.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 144,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,374,230.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

AON Profile

(Free Report)

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.