Fifth Third Bancorp Has $9.55 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 92,906 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,190 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $9,548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IJJ. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000.
iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Price Performance
Shares of IJJ opened at $106.54 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $102.29 and a 200-day moving average of $104.07. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a one year low of $89.62 and a one year high of $116.78. The company has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a PE ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 1.17.
iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Profile
iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.
