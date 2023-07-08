Fifth Third Bancorp Has $9.90 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Fifth Third Bancorp decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,861 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,285 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $9,904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 168.3% during the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. PayPay Securities Corp acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC increased its position in Invesco QQQ by 836.7% during the 4th quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 281 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.17% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trading Down 0.3 %

QQQ stock opened at $366.24 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $349.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $325.48. Invesco QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $254.26 and a fifty-two week high of $372.85.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be given a dividend of $0.504 per share. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 20th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

