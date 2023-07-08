Fifth Third Bancorp Increases Stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 1.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 115,737 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,307 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $8,698,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 30,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,299,000 after acquiring an additional 3,222 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 1st quarter valued at about $85,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 159,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,983,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC grew its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 27,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,063,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CL opened at $75.61 on Friday. Colgate-Palmolive has a one year low of $67.84 and a one year high of $83.81. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $77.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.87, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.38, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.50.

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 348.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Sally Massey sold 17,239 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.16, for a total value of $1,399,117.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,615 shares in the company, valued at $699,193.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Stephen I. Sadove sold 12,032 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.37, for a total transaction of $979,043.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,866 shares in the company, valued at $965,536.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Sally Massey sold 17,239 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.16, for a total transaction of $1,399,117.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,615 shares in the company, valued at $699,193.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 187,748 shares of company stock valued at $15,138,660 over the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CL has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $82.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $76.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.75.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

