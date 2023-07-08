Fifth Third Bancorp Lowers Holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Fifth Third Bancorp trimmed its position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 73 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $9,716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Moody’s in the 4th quarter worth $425,827,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Moody’s by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,994,497 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,112,947,000 after acquiring an additional 914,530 shares in the last quarter. StonePine Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Moody’s by 697.0% in the 1st quarter. StonePine Asset Management Inc. now owns 997,933 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $305,381,000 after acquiring an additional 872,724 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Moody’s by 149.7% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 410,020 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $114,240,000 after acquiring an additional 245,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Moody’s by 141.0% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 360,288 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $99,608,000 after acquiring an additional 210,776 shares in the last quarter. 91.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Moody's alerts:

Moody’s Stock Performance

Shares of MCO stock opened at $339.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $62.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $325.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $308.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. Moody’s Co. has a 12-month low of $230.16 and a 12-month high of $351.06.

Moody’s Announces Dividend

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.68. Moody’s had a return on equity of 59.87% and a net margin of 25.42%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 9.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Moody’s’s payout ratio is currently 41.18%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MCO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Moody’s from $328.00 to $362.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Moody’s from $342.00 to $349.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com raised Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reaffirmed an “initiates” rating on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Moody’s from $355.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $313.27.

Insider Activity at Moody’s

In related news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 418 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.13, for a total value of $143,846.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 65,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,656,830.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s Profile

(Free Report)

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.