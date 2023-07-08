Fifth Third Bancorp Lowers Stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Fifth Third Bancorp cut its position in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 18.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,262 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,443 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $12,893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. DMC Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 10.0% during the first quarter. DMC Group LLC now owns 2,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 3.2% during the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 66,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,901,000 after buying an additional 2,044 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 2.7% during the first quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 3,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 3.7% during the first quarter. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $939,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 0.5% during the first quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,928,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. 90.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies cut shares of Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Dollar General from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $172.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Dollar General from $240.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $242.00 target price on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, OTR Global raised shares of Dollar General to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $202.71.

Dollar General Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE DG opened at $169.31 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $187.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $212.01. Dollar General Co. has a 52 week low of $151.27 and a 52 week high of $261.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $37.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.96, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.28.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $9.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.47 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 40.03% and a net margin of 6.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.41 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 10.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 11th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 10th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Dollar General news, CEO Jeffery Owen bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $157.86 per share, for a total transaction of $236,790.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,720 shares in the company, valued at $8,795,959.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Dollar General news, CEO Jeffery Owen bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $157.86 per share, for a total transaction of $236,790.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,720 shares in the company, valued at $8,795,959.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Todd J. Vasos sold 27,327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.65, for a total transaction of $4,280,774.55. Following the sale, the director now owns 118,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,584,172.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Further Reading

