Fifth Third Bancorp Lowers Stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Fifth Third Bancorp cut its position in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 18.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,262 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,443 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $12,893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. DMC Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Dollar General by 10.0% in the first quarter. DMC Group LLC now owns 2,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Dollar General by 3.2% in the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 66,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,901,000 after acquiring an additional 2,044 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dollar General by 2.7% in the first quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 3,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dollar General by 3.7% in the first quarter. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $939,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Dollar General by 0.5% in the first quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,928,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. 90.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler cut shares of Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $275.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Dollar General from $190.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Dollar General from $213.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $202.71.

Dollar General Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:DG opened at $169.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $187.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $212.01. The firm has a market cap of $37.14 billion, a PE ratio of 15.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.28. Dollar General Co. has a 12-month low of $151.27 and a 12-month high of $261.59.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $9.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.47 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 40.03% and a net margin of 6.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.41 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 10.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 10th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 22.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dollar General

In other Dollar General news, Director Michael M. Calbert bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $155.25 per share, for a total transaction of $388,125.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 116,682 shares in the company, valued at $18,114,880.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Dollar General news, Director Michael M. Calbert bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $155.25 per share, for a total transaction of $388,125.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 116,682 shares in the company, valued at $18,114,880.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffery Owen bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $157.86 per share, with a total value of $236,790.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 55,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,795,959.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Further Reading

