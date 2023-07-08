Fifth Third Bancorp Lowers Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Fifth Third Bancorp lowered its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 45,177 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 2,690 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Netflix were worth $15,608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DMC Group LLC lifted its holdings in Netflix by 2.0% during the first quarter. DMC Group LLC now owns 1,728 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix by 11.1% during the first quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix by 5.9% during the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 12,590 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,307,000 after buying an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.73% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 26,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.96, for a total transaction of $8,513,020.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 1,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.19, for a total transaction of $460,094.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 26,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.96, for a total transaction of $8,513,020.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 87,136 shares of company stock worth $33,380,156. 2.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $438.10 on Friday. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $169.70 and a 1-year high of $450.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $390.23 and a 200 day moving average of $349.35. The firm has a market cap of $194.75 billion, a PE ratio of 47.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $8.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.18 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 20.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.53 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $375.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $410.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Netflix in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $340.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Netflix has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $379.11.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

