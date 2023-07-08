Fifth Third Bancorp Lowers Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Fifth Third Bancorp lowered its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 45,177 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 2,690 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Netflix were worth $15,608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DMC Group LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix by 2.0% during the first quarter. DMC Group LLC now owns 1,728 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix by 11.1% during the first quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix by 5.9% during the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 12,590 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,307,000 after buying an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.73% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 7,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.28, for a total transaction of $2,389,099.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 86 shares in the company, valued at $28,748.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 26,012 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.09, for a total value of $10,459,165.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 7,147 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.28, for a total transaction of $2,389,099.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 86 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,748.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 87,136 shares of company stock worth $33,380,156 over the last 90 days. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Netflix stock opened at $438.10 on Friday. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $169.70 and a one year high of $450.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $194.75 billion, a PE ratio of 47.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $390.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $349.35.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.05. Netflix had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 20.43%. The firm had revenue of $8.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $405.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $388.00 to $485.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Netflix in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $340.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $410.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Netflix has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $379.11.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

