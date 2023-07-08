Fifth Third Bancorp Raises Stock Holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) by 5.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 92,906 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,190 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $9,548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 7.4% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 17,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,836,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236 shares during the last quarter. Foundation Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 7.7% during the first quarter. Foundation Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,299,000 after acquiring an additional 2,984 shares during the last quarter. Kalos Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 13,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after acquiring an additional 2,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 5.9% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 84,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,575,000 after acquiring an additional 4,674 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IJJ opened at $106.54 on Friday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a one year low of $89.62 and a one year high of $116.78. The stock has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a PE ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $102.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.07.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.