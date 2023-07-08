Fifth Third Bancorp Raises Stock Holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) by 5.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 92,906 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,190 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $9,548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 7.4% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 17,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,836,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236 shares during the last quarter. Foundation Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 7.7% during the first quarter. Foundation Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,299,000 after acquiring an additional 2,984 shares during the last quarter. Kalos Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 13,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after acquiring an additional 2,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 5.9% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 84,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,575,000 after acquiring an additional 4,674 shares during the last quarter.
iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Stock Performance
NYSEARCA:IJJ opened at $106.54 on Friday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a one year low of $89.62 and a one year high of $116.78. The stock has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a PE ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $102.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.07.
iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Company Profile
iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.
