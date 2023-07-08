Fifth Third Bancorp Reduces Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Fifth Third Bancorp decreased its stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 40.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,708 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 11,506 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $8,857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 117,180.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,822,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,795,180,000 after purchasing an additional 32,794,236 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 507.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,389,485 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,424,601,000 after purchasing an additional 2,831,381 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the fourth quarter worth $619,226,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the fourth quarter worth $315,930,000. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the fourth quarter worth $271,175,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LRCX opened at $617.87 on Friday. Lam Research Co. has a 1 year low of $299.59 and a 1 year high of $651.01. The firm has a market cap of $83.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.21, a PEG ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 3.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $595.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $523.84.

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The semiconductor company reported $6.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.53 by $0.46. Lam Research had a return on equity of 66.54% and a net margin of 26.08%. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $7.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 33.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 14th were issued a $1.725 dividend. This represents a $6.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 13th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.21%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Lam Research from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lam Research in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho reduced their target price on Lam Research from $525.00 to $520.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on Lam Research from $530.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Lam Research from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $505.00.

In related news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $642.86, for a total value of $567,002.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,356,537.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

