Fifth Third Bancorp Reduces Stock Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Fifth Third Bancorp cut its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 169,148 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,587 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp owned approximately 0.17% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF worth $12,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 3,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 140.0% in the 1st quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 1,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. now owns 13,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,000 after acquiring an additional 2,216 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of IJK opened at $74.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $71.86 and a 200-day moving average of $71.33. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $62.01 and a 52 week high of $76.11.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

