Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 1,097 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Fifth Third Bancorp trimmed its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,032 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,097 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $8,672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in the first quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 11.3% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,923 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $778,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 504 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,346 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. 85.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on BDX shares. StockNews.com raised Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler raised Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $260.00 to $290.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $282.00 to $284.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $276.78.

Shares of BDX opened at $256.94 on Friday. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52-week low of $215.90 and a 52-week high of $269.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $253.42 and its 200-day moving average is $250.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $72.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.21, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.57.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.67 billion. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 8.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.18 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th were given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.29%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment provides peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

