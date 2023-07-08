Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 11,506 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Fifth Third Bancorp decreased its position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 40.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,708 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 11,506 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $8,857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AMF Tjanstepension AB lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 48.8% during the 1st quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 34,703 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,412,000 after purchasing an additional 11,375 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 1st quarter worth $81,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 1st quarter worth $253,000. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,199 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alta Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,827 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $969,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Lam Research from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Lam Research from $515.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Lam Research from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Lam Research from $530.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Lam Research from $495.00 to $505.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lam Research currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $505.00.

Insider Activity

Lam Research Stock Down 0.5 %

In other news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $642.86, for a total value of $567,002.52. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,999 shares in the company, valued at $8,356,537.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LRCX opened at $617.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Lam Research Co. has a 12 month low of $299.59 and a 12 month high of $651.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $595.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $523.84. The firm has a market cap of $83.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.21, a PEG ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 1.46.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The semiconductor company reported $6.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.53 by $0.46. Lam Research had a return on equity of 66.54% and a net margin of 26.08%. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.40 earnings per share. Lam Research’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 33.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th were given a $1.725 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $6.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.21%.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Featured Articles

