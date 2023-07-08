Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 12,966 Shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Fifth Third Bancorp lowered its position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) by 13.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 82,008 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 12,966 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp owned 0.06% of CDW worth $15,983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of CDW by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,800 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH bought a new position in shares of CDW in the 4th quarter worth approximately $396,000. Connectus Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CDW in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,453,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of CDW by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 111,344 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $19,987,000 after buying an additional 13,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Biltmore Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CDW in the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. Institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at CDW

In other news, insider Christine A. Leahy purchased 3,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $163.62 per share, for a total transaction of $499,041.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 68,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,227,931.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CDW Stock Performance

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on CDW in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CDW in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America cut their price target on CDW from $200.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on CDW from $195.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on CDW from $215.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CDW has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $201.43.

Shares of CDW opened at $183.33 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $173.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $185.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. CDW Co. has a 12 month low of $147.91 and a 12 month high of $215.00. The company has a market cap of $24.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.10.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 90.20% and a net margin of 4.78%. Research analysts anticipate that CDW Co. will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CDW Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 25th were paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.57%.

CDW Profile

(Free Report)

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

