Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 2,064 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Fifth Third Bancorp lessened its holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 120,927 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,064 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Southern were worth $8,414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SO. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Southern by 127.6% in the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new position in shares of Southern in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in Southern during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Southern during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Southern by 192.0% during the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 511 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Southern from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Southern in a report on Friday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Southern from $73.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Southern from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Southern from $77.00 to $76.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Southern has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.93.

Southern Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE SO opened at $70.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of $71.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80, a PEG ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.50. The Southern Company has a 52 week low of $58.85 and a 52 week high of $80.57.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.14 billion. Southern had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 10.78%. Southern’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Southern Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. This is an increase from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.32%.

Insider Transactions at Southern

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.48, for a total transaction of $357,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,284 shares in the company, valued at $9,741,580.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.48, for a total transaction of $357,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,284 shares in the company, valued at $9,741,580.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 1,435 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.99, for a total value of $100,435.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,196,477.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 205,678 shares of company stock worth $14,888,271. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Featured Stories

