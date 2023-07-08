Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 24,542 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Fifth Third Bancorp decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 12.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 171,694 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,542 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $12,676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Apexium Financial LP grew its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 49,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,538,000 after purchasing an additional 7,301 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 867,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,055,000 after purchasing an additional 41,708 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. grew its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 78.1% in the first quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 610,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,090,000 after purchasing an additional 267,805 shares in the last quarter. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the first quarter valued at $548,000. Finally, BTS Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 215.6% in the first quarter. BTS Asset Management Inc. now owns 135,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,030,000 after purchasing an additional 92,808 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF stock opened at $71.50 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.29. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1-year low of $69.09 and a 1-year high of $77.18.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were paid a $0.1844 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $2.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

