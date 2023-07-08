Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 3,705 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Fifth Third Bancorp cut its stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 114,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,705 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $11,342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 133.3% in the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Tsfg LLC grew its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 151.2% in the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. 83.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Discover Financial Services stock opened at $117.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Discover Financial Services has a 12-month low of $87.64 and a 12-month high of $119.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $107.45 and its 200 day moving average is $105.72. The company has a market capitalization of $29.72 billion, a PE ratio of 7.88, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.44.

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.84 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 24.65% and a return on equity of 31.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.22 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 13.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Discover Financial Services announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, April 19th that permits the company to repurchase $2.70 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 9.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 25th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 24th. This is a positive change from Discover Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is 18.86%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DFS shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $115.00 to $112.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $111.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 17th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.47.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

